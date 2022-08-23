Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,851 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.57% of Mawson Infrastructure Group worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 35,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:MIGI opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.