Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Chubb Stock Down 1.8 %

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,387 shares of company stock worth $23,631,759 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $197.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.12 and its 200 day moving average is $202.22. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $171.96 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.