Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 224 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $343,501.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,367.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $491.64 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.02 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

