Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 81.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

