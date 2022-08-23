Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.20 Million Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Wingstop worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 8,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ WING opened at $118.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.57. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WING. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wingstop from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.35.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

