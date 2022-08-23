Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 660 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,344,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,886,000 after buying an additional 7,070,253 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 282.9% in the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 45,488 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 54,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHEM opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

