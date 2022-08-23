BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Position Cut by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in BCE by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BCE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,139,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,327,000 after acquiring an additional 48,413 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in BCE by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,273,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,180,000 after acquiring an additional 277,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BCE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,923,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.
BCE Price Performance
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.06%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
