Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,540 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,014,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 127,404 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,302,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,901,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 414,489 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,531,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,165,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 50,961 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FAX opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

