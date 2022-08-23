Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 2,666 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 66.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 309,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 75,159 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $58.17.

