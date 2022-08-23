Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Apollo Medical worth $12,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 53.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.69. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $133.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Apollo Medical

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Linda Marsh sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $9,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,992,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Further Reading

