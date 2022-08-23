Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,142 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.55% of Phibro Animal Health worth $12,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

PAHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Phibro Animal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of PAHC opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.92. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $728.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

