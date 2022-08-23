Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EVERTEC were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,571,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,479,000 after acquiring an additional 546,882 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in EVERTEC by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,464,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,201,000 after purchasing an additional 277,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EVERTEC by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,013,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,641,000 after purchasing an additional 54,370 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after purchasing an additional 132,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,782,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.94.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EVTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

About EVERTEC

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.