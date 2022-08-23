Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 43,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 77,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on VSCO shares. Cowen started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $71.83.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

