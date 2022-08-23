Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $144.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.88. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

