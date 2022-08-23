Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $144.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.88. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.