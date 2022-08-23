Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

