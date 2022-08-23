Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total transaction of $934,386.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,696,330.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total value of $934,386.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,696,330.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $9,043,749 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.77 and a 200-day moving average of $153.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

