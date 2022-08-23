Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Price Performance

WHD stock opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.99.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Insider Activity at Cactus

In related news, VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $1,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,859.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $1,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,859.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $30,388,637.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,124,672 shares of company stock worth $60,689,781 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cactus by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after buying an additional 94,603 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 14.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,438,000 after buying an additional 365,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 85.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after buying an additional 930,673 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,529,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.