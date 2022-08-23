Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 706 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPSTGet Rating) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $23,488.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 24th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 283 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $10,230.45.

Upstart Stock Performance

UPST stock opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPSTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UPST. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

