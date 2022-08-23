Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 706 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $23,488.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 283 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $10,230.45.

Upstart Stock Performance

UPST stock opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UPST. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

