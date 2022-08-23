Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,586 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,877 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 198,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SRET opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd.

