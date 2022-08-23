VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) Stock Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.62% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMPT. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 246,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 53,768 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,578,000.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMPT opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22.

