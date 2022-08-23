VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Director Howard Goldberg Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) Director Howard Goldberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,548 shares in the company, valued at $189,785.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VerifyMe Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VRME stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. VerifyMe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of VerifyMe from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of VerifyMe in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VerifyMe from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.

