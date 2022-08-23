Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Qurate Retail worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QRTEA. Citigroup cut their target price on Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.74. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

