VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Director Jerry B. Gin Buys 100,000 Shares

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) Director Jerry B. Gin bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Down 13.5 %

VTGN stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.54.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.13% and a negative net margin of 5,614.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VTGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair cut VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 13,049,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after buying an additional 2,951,850 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 4,570,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 282,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,895,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 285,558 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,342,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,301,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Featured Articles

