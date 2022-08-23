Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) Senior Officer Chris Jordaan Buys 41,500 Shares

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Chris Jordaan acquired 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$21,580.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at C$21,580.

Superior Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SGI stock opened at C$0.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. Superior Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$1.20.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$38.30 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Superior Gold Company Profile

SGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

