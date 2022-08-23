LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin Acquires 20,000 Shares

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 20,000 shares of LiveOne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $19,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,819.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
LiveOne Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LVO opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $81.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.25. LiveOne, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.57.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on LiveOne from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
About LiveOne
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
