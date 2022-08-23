Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Major Shareholder Mark Cuban Sells 306 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 306 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $10,107.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,945,085.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mark Cuban also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Mark Cuban sold 802 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $20,691.60.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Reading International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.