Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer David Peter Kelly Sells 1,768 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Peter Kelly sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.30, for a total transaction of C$290,484.17.

Kinaxis Trading Down 2.1 %

TSE:KXS opened at C$157.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$147.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$148.76. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$119.48 and a 12 month high of C$229.98.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$103.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.87 million. Analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.0445409 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinaxis Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$217.15.

(Get Rating)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.