Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer David Peter Kelly Sells 1,768 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Peter Kelly sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.30, for a total transaction of C$290,484.17.
Kinaxis Trading Down 2.1 %
TSE:KXS opened at C$157.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$147.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$148.76. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$119.48 and a 12 month high of C$229.98.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$103.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.87 million. Analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.0445409 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kinaxis Company Profile
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
