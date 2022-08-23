Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,826 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $129.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

