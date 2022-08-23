Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 12.7% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 890,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 54,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Universal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.02.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $429.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $252,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,020.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Universal news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $252,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,020.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $72,259.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,402 shares of company stock valued at $677,899 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

