Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,853,000 after acquiring an additional 144,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 152,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after buying an additional 67,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 64,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

LPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.97 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

