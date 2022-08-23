Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.83 and traded as low as $17.04. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 105,698 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.
Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $101.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83.
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.
