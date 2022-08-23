Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,037 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 284.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,087,000 after purchasing an additional 57,953 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 419.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after acquiring an additional 778,419 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 127.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 628,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 352,734 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 237.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,257,000 after acquiring an additional 55,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of SGH opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $959.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGH. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

See Also

