Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $260,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $711,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 271,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,881,000 after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $126.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.39. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $105.34 and a one year high of $169.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.09.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

