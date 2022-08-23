Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Graco by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Graco by 804.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,949 shares of company stock worth $3,936,081 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.41. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.