Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,809 Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 277.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 42,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,419,363.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.10%.

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.