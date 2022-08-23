866 Shares in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:TRNO opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.70. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. TheStreet cut Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.