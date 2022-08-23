Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 3,028.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

