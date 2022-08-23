Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,104 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 119,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $3,777,451.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 470,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,850,472.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 119,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $3,777,451.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 470,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,850,472.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,906,798.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 344,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,908.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,400. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $994.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.34. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

