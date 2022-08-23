Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 4.4 %

CZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

CZR opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

