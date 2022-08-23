Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $59,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.34.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

