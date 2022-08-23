Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,290 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 142,803 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 509,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 1,764.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 255,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 242,189 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.39. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 275.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

STNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

