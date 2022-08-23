Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 571.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 10.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $167.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

