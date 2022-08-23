Contrasting Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) and Babylon (NYSE:BBLN)

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) and Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Field Trip Health and Babylon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Field Trip Health -1,125.12% -62.71% -47.29% Babylon N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Field Trip Health and Babylon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Field Trip Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Babylon 0 4 4 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Field Trip Health presently has a consensus price target of $88.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10,465.48%. Babylon has a consensus price target of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 687.59%. Given Field Trip Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Field Trip Health is more favorable than Babylon.

16.8% of Field Trip Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Field Trip Health and Babylon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Field Trip Health $3.88 million 12.60 -$43.63 million ($0.77) -1.09 Babylon $322.92 million 0.10 -$374.51 million N/A N/A

Field Trip Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Babylon.

About Field Trip Health

(Get Rating)

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Babylon

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

