Financial Survey: Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY – Get Rating) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A Lion Electric 219.51% -10.16% -6.59%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Lion Electric 0 4 6 0 2.60

Lion Electric has a consensus target price of $9.95, suggesting a potential upside of 135.89%. Given Lion Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Lion Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 4.23 $978.56 million N/A N/A Lion Electric $57.71 million 13.89 -$43.33 million $0.94 4.49

Brilliance China Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric.

Summary

Lion Electric beats Brilliance China Automotive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

