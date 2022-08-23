Head to Head Survey: Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) versus National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank First and National Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $121.90 million 4.96 $45.44 million $5.81 13.96 National Bankshares $53.41 million 3.73 $20.38 million N/A N/A

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 36.39% 13.92% 1.52% National Bankshares 39.21% 12.62% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bank First and National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 0 1 0 3.00 National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bank First presently has a consensus price target of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.60%. National Bankshares has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.44%. Given National Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Bankshares is more favorable than Bank First.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bank First has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bank First pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Bank First beats National Bankshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. It operates through 21 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. It operates 23 branch offices, a loan production office, and 22 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

