Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.17 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

