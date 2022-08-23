Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $524,000 Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,205,000 after buying an additional 1,370,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,348,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,568,000 after purchasing an additional 458,588 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,009,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,739,000 after purchasing an additional 631,265 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,810,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,238,000 after purchasing an additional 480,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,723,000 after purchasing an additional 112,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $576,874.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $74,593. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

COLB opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.78.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading

