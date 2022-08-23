Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,576 shares in the company, valued at $8,143,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,576 shares in the company, valued at $8,143,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $761,530 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $25.12.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

