Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,195 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 8.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $222,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $11,872,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $277.75 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

