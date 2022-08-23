Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 166.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,537 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.75 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.